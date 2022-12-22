City and County crews preparing for the first big storm of the winter

The City of Windsor is preparing all of its snow plows and salt trucks for a blast of nasty weather over the next couple of days.

The forecast is calling for rain to begin Thursday and then change to snow and blowing snow on Friday along with a temperature drop, which could lead to freezing, icy conditions on the roads heading into the Christmas weekend.

Phong Nguy, Manager of Operations for the City of Windsor, says it's challenging when there's the potential for ice and freezing rain but they will be monitoring the situation as the storm approaches.

"Especially protecting our highways, like E.C. Row and all of the higher traffic areas. Those are fairly challenging and we will be monitoring it through all the storm as the temperature is dropping, as it get colder, so we are going to stay on top of it," he says.

Nguy says their first priority will be the main routes as the storm approaches and once it gets here.

"Our priority right now is to maintain it as safe as possible, so we are monitoring it. Possibly pre-salting it before the ice is coming," he adds.

County of Essex road crews are also preparing to handle the first big storm of the winter and are reminding reminding motorists to adjust their driving habits in snowy conditions and be patient and alert when encountering snow removal equipment.

County officials remind all drivers, it's never safe to pass a snow removal vehicle. Snow plows are extra wide and create clouds of snow, which reduces visibility for trailing vehicles. It is best to wait for the plow to pull over before passing.

The County of Essex is responsible for 720 center-line kilometres of road network, which includes the maintenance of 18 salt/plow routes.

