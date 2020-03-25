City and County Gauging Child Care Need for Emergency Workers

The City of Windsor and the County of Essex want to know if essential emergency workers are in need of child care.

Child care centres have been ordered to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city's Manager of Children's Services says there are a few licensed home daycares still permitted to be open.

Dawn Bosco says frontline workers are now being polled to see who needs child care and, if the demand is there, more spaces will be made available.

She says they want to hear from all emergency workers.

"We are looking for any emergency support workers who may work in the health care sector or other frontline workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police, correctional officers and any civilians that work in any of those fields as well."

Bosco says they're expecting the need to be significant.

"We feel that because this is across Windsor-Essex that we will have a good uptake to be able to open, but we just want to make sure that we are meeting the needs of the community and it would help to determine the number of centres we'd be able to open."

She says emergency workers in need of child care are encouraged to fill out a survey on the city's website.

"I just really encourage any of the frontline staff and emergency support workers that are out there working and need child care to complete the survey so we can really gauge that need and respond to those needs in our community."

The home child care agencies currently open are Wee Watch, Great Beginnings and Windsor East — all have spaces available.