City and county launch COVID-19 vaccination lottery

The City of Windsor and County of Essex are hoping more residents roll up their sleeves and get a COVID-19 vaccine.

They have launched a lottery program called "WeVaxtoWin."

It's a joint lottery initiative filled with prizes for fully vaccinated individuals in Windsor-Essex.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city and county are both chipping in $100,000 towards the lottery.

He says Windsor Regional Hospital along with St. Clair College and the University of Windsor are also providing prizes.

"Now the goal of this campaign is two-fold, we are obviously thanking all of those who already been inoculated and offering an additional incentive for those who have yet to book their appointment," he says.

Dilkens says the city will waive property taxes for one household.

"A property tax holiday for one household that is fully vaccinated up to $10,000 for the 2022 property tax year," says Dilkens. "We're also offering the same, a $10,000 credit for those who are renting. We will pay your landlord directly in 2022."

County Warden Gary McNamara understands $200,000 is a lot of money but wants the community to think of it as an investment for area businesses.

"We cannot, we cannot and I can't emphasize this enough, have another lockdown within the region," says McNamara. "We know how they suffered."

Some prizes include tuition being waived at the college and university along with staycation packages, rent allocation and Play Station 5 video game consoles.

Registration begins on September 1, with the first draw on October 1.

Draws will than continue bi-weekly.

Photo courtesy: City of Windsor

---

How it Works:

To receive one (1) entry into the contest, eligible residents must enter the contest online, provide proof of residency in the city of Windsor or county of Essex and provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Each resident’s name, phone number, and all other requested personal information must be entered in the contest online to be eligible. Each eligible resident may only enter the contest one (1) time. Any resident who enters the contest more than once will be ineligible for a prize. In the event an ineligible person participates in the contest and is chosen as a winner, such person will be disqualified from winning the prize, and the prize will be forfeited and redrawn.

The first random draw will occur on October 1, 2021, and subsequent draws will then follow in regular intervals until all prizes are awarded.

An initial list of prizes and their approximate value will be published at the time of campaign launch; however, corporate sponsorships continue to be encouraged, and it is anticipated that additional donations will be made available in the weeks ahead. As new prizes are added, they will be published along with their approximate value.

Some prizes are, by definition, specific to either city of Windsor or county of Essex residents. Such prizes include the 2022 property tax and rental accommodation relief, recreation passes and municipal parking passes. However, unless otherwise noted, prizes will be allocated to both city and county residents through the random draw process.

Some prizes will be targeted to younger residents in an effort to increase vaccination rates among those demographics that are currently under-vaccinated. Unless otherwise noted, prizes will be allocated to all eligible ages.

To ensure appropriate and random distribution of gift awards, following the initial draw on October 1, 2021, on a bi-weekly basis, a set number of selected prizes will be awarded as part of the random draws. Successful residents will not be permitted to select a different prize at the time of the draw. This process will allow for a random award process and simplify the administration of gift award.

Winners will be required to answer a skill testing question in order to redeem their prize. No purchases of any kind are required in order to participate in the contest. Prizes must be accepted as awarded and are non-transferable.

Contest Rules:

In order to be eligible to win a prize in the contest, each resident must enter the contest online, provide proof of residency in the city of Windsor or the county of Essex and provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. If the eligible resident is under the age of 18, consent of a parent or guardian is also required.

Additional rules include:

· Registration opens Wednesday, September 1, 2021, and ends upon the last draw. Draw dates and a full list of prizes will be updated weekly on WEVaxToWin.ca.

· Only one (1) prize per eligible resident. Once a winner is announced, that resident’s name is removed from future draws.

· Odds of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible registrants prior to each draw.

· Unless otherwise noted, different individuals residing within the same residence may win separate prizes.

· Some of the prizes to be awarded within the city of Windsor include the following:

o 2022 “property tax holiday” prize is awarded on a “household basis” if each vaccination-eligible individual residing at the residence has been fully vaccinated.

o 2022 “rental fee holiday” prize is similarly awarded on a “household basis” if each vaccination-eligible individual residing at the residence has been fully vaccinated.

o Each of the property tax and the rental fee prizes are for the value of property taxes or rental accommodations up to $10,000.

· In order to be eligible for a prize, all residents need to accurately complete all requested consent forms.

· No purchases are necessary to participate in this contest.

· Prizes must be accepted as awarded and are non-transferable.

· In order to redeem their prize, winners will be required to answer a skill testing question.

· Complete contest rules will be available at WEVaxToWin.ca.