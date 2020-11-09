iHeartRadio
City and County Police Looking for Distraction Thief

Essex County OPP and Windsor police are calling on the public for help in tracking down a distraction thief.

Both police agencies are reporting separate incidents on Sunday, November 8 where a female passenger in a white GMC Terrain stole a necklace from the neck of a resident after asking for directions.

The first incident occurred at 11:30am in the morning in the 4200-block of Kennedy Dr. E. in Windsor.

After asking an elderly woman for directions, the female passenger insisted on giving jewelry as a thank you — the elderly woman later realized her own necklace had been stolen.

Following that, a similar incident occurred at 3:45pm on Harvey St. in Essex — the victim there had a 96-year-old family heir loom necklace removed from her neck.

The female suspect is believed to be between 30 and 50-years-old and is described as short with long black hair and  dark eyes and may be of Middle Eastern descent.

The male driver is described as having dark hair and a black moustache and may also be Middle Eastern.

Anyone with information or who may have saw something suspicious is asked to contact the OPP, city police or Crime Stoppers.

