City and County Police Team Up in Stolen Vehicle Arrest

It took police officers from both the city and county to track down some alleged car thieves, but one still remains at large.

On March 5, a 2005 Ford-350 was reported stolen from a business in the 1200-block Provincial Rd.

Just after 3am on March 7, Windsor police officers in Amherstburg spotted the truck in the 7100-block of Howard Ave travelling at a high rate of speed.

Officers attempted a vehicle stop, but the truck fled towards Harrow and Essex County OPP were notified.

OPP officers located the truck heading back toward Windsor on Highway 3 and two men and a woman were seen exiting from the vehicle near Howard Ave and Cabana Rd.

The Windsor police K9 unit was called in and just after 4am a male and female suspect were found hiding and arrested without incident — the remaining male was not located.

Investigators are asking residents with surveillance cameras in the 1200-block of Provincial Rd. to check their footage for suspicious activity in the early morning hours of March 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.