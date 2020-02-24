City and Habitat for Humanity to Form New Partnership

A "landmark decision" — that's how the executive director of Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is describing city council's move to waive future development fees and streamline the building process for the organization.

Fiona Coughlin says the partnership will save Habitat as much as $25,000 per build, in turn, freeing up cash to build more homes.

She says it's been 20-years in the making.

"To have a piece of paper in your hand that says the city partners with you, that is so meaningful to all of us. So, yes, we'll get our development fees back which is wonderful, but to know that we're working in partnership with the city on an ongoing basis is huge for all our future plans."

Coughlin says the city is getting on board in several ways.

"We worked really hard in partnership with the city and a number of other community groups on the 10-year Housing and Homelessness Master Plan and we spoke advocating for the support of that plan. To see them immediately take a tangible, real step to provide more housing, it makes it real and I think that's meaningful."

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex Executive Director Fiona Coughlin seen on February 24, 2020 (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)

She says it's going to open up more grant opportunities as well.

"When we have this kind of partnership, when we're looking for federal funding they require us to work in partnership with other levels of government. So for us to be able to go to the federal government and say, "Our city partners with us," they're more likely to fund our builds at least in part."

Last year, Habitat finished it's 66th and 67th builds — both in Kingsville.

Coughlin says four more homes are planned for the Ford City area this summer.

The organization is also marking its 25th anniversary in Windsor-Essex this year.