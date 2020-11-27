City and UWindsor Honour Victims of Ukrainian Flight PS752

The city and the University of Windsor have teamed up to honour local victims of Ukrainian Flight PS752.

Five people with local ties died when the plane was shot down during takeoff from Tehran on Jan. 8

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and University of Windsor President Dr. Robert Gordon were joined by members of the Iranian community along the Detroit River Thursday.

The group officially unveiled a collection of trees and benches that will honour the victims for years to come.

Plaques baring the names of the victims are also now permanent fixtures along Windsor's riverfront.

Doctoral student of civil engineering Pedram Jadidi; biology research assistant Samira Bashiri and her spouse Hamidreza Setareh Kokab, a PhD candidate in mechanical engineering; and civil engineering doctoral student Zahra Naghibi and her spouse Mohammad Abbaspour Ghadi all died in the crash.