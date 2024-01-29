City announces installation delay for new traffic lights at Darfield Road and McHugh Street

The installation of new traffic lights near the WFCU Centre in Windsor has been delayed.

According to the city, the installation of the lights at Darfield Road and McHugh Street is now expected to take place within the next two weeks.

The city says the installation was originally set for this week but has been delayed due to the weather.

City officials say concrete has been poured for the traffic pole base but the installation of the pole will take more time.

Once the signals are installed and energized, the city says they'll be inspected by the Electrical Safety Authority.

A two-way stop remains in place for the intersection and the city is recommending motorists choose an alternate route to cross McHugh Street, as turning on McHugh may be difficult.

The light pole was knocked down during a crash on Jan. 15.

