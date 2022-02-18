City application granted to extend injunction at the Ambassador Bridge

A City of Windsor application has been granted to extend an injunction that bans blocking the Ambassador Bridge.

Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz granted an extension of an injunction that prohibits blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge after his previous order was set to expire Monday.

The decision was made following a court hearing Friday.

Protesters and vehicles had blocked Huron Church Road on the Windsor side of the Ambassador Bridge and shut down Canada-bound traffic from Detroit for a week.

On Feb. 11, Justice Morawetz ordered an injunction that made it illegal to block or impede access to the bridge for 10 days.

Police cleared the blockade Feb. 13 and the bridge reopened fully before midnight.

The city argued there was an imminent threat by protesters to block the bridge again.

A lawyer for the protesters argued the continuation of the injunction had questionable utility given traffic is flowing to and from the bridge.

