City Approves Closing Maiden Lane to Traffic

The City of Windsor is trying to help some businesses downtown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council has approved a motion from councillor Rino Bortolin to close Maiden Lane to traffic to create a pedestrian hub in the city core.

There are currently seven businesses that have direct access to Maiden Lane.

Bortolin believes this will make it safer to enjoy sitting on a patio along the lane.

"Really we just want to get rid of that cut-through traffic between Ouellette and Pelissier," he says. "Sometimes the speeds are a little disconcerting especially when people are right there, sitting a few feet away in a patio. So this just changes the dynamic and makes it a lot more comfortable."

Bortolin thinks Maiden Lane really lends itself to a pedestrian walking space.

"If you've had an opportunity to sit on Maiden Lane and have something to eat or drink, it's quite a remarkable experience," he says. "It's fantastic with all the art in the alley and the murals, it's really such a great experience."

Maiden Lane will be closed to traffic every year moving forward from March to November.

