City asked to approve $2.6-million rooftop solar system at 13 facilities

Windsor Council will be asked to approve a $2.6-million project to install a rooftop solar PV system at 13 city facilities when they meet today.

A report from administration says the implementation of the Net Metering rooftop solar PV (photovoltaic) installations would generate $220,000 in annual savings.

A diagram of a rooftop solar photovoltaic system. (Photo courtesy of Infinite Energy)

Net Metering is a billing arrangement that allows customers to generate renewable energy onsite for self-consumption and also receive bill credits for any surplus electricity that they supply to the grid.

Jim Morrison, Ward 10 Windsor City Councillor, says the project makes good fiscal sense and it also ties into their climate change plan to reduce energy consumption by 25 per cent by 2041, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2041.

Morrison says this will pay back in around 10 years.

"It does the job in terms of giving us full repayment while we reduce our use of energy and also helping with climate change."

"This ties into those goals, these are incremental steps that we're taking to get to those goals. It really makes good sense for our climate change plan as well, I think this is money well spent," Morrison said.

The rooftop solar PV systems are proposed for:

- the Optimist Community Centre and Library,

- Forest Glade Community Centre and Library,

- John Atkinson Community Centre,

- Fire Hall #2,

- Fire Hall #5,

- Fire Hall #6 and EOC,

- Fire Hall #7,

- Fire Apparatus Building,

- Parks & Recreation Facilities Storage,

- Parks & Recreation Maintenance Yard,

- South Windsor Library,

- Fontainebleau Library,

- Little River Pollution Control Plant

The city already has similar systems at the WFCU Centre, the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre and Transit Windsor as part of the province's Feed-in-Tariff (FIT) programs.

As a result of contracts with the Independent Electricity System Operator, those three systems generate total revenues of approximately $700,000 annually.

City Council meets at 1 p.m. Monday.