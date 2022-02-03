City asked to rezone land near Tecumseh for 7-storey condo development

The City of Windsor's Development and Heritage Standing Committee is being asked to rezone a piece of property near the border with Tecumseh to make way for a seven-storey residential building.

Maple Leaf Homes Ltd. is asking to have a piece of land at 11646 Tecumseh Rd. E. designated as residential to allow for a condo development with 90 units.

The property is located not far from the intersection with Banwell Road, near existing grocery stores, restaurants and other businesses.

Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin, Chair of the Development and Heritage Standing Committee, calls this a win on many levels and believes we need to embrace these types of infill developments.

"This is in a good area, in a built up area, along a main thoroughfare, it's along a bus route," he says. "These are large intersections, large arterial roads, this is exactly where this type of development needs to go."

Bortolin notes that once it's completed, it will help the municipality through added tax revenue.

"These 90 units are not going to be creating news roads, new sewers, new streetlights, new sidewalks. This is all using existing infrastructure which means this building, once it hits the tax rolls, will all be added tax revenue," says Bortolin.

Bortolin also says 90 apartments is exactly what they need.

"We hear about it all the time, we're in the middle of a housing crisis, we need every level of housing. There will be proponents saying 'how many of them will be affordable?' But at this point in time, we need every type of unit," he adds.

The proposed development would also include its own parking lot.

The City of Windsor's Development and Heritage Standing Committee's next scheduled meeting is Feb. 7 at 4:30 p.m.