City Awarding Nearly $44,000 in Art Grants

The City of Windsor has selected the latest recipients for its Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund Grant Program.

19 local projects will be sharing in $43,600.

Topping the list is $5,000 for a mural at the Ukrainian National Federation Hall on Ottawa St.

Since the grant program launched in 2014, 220 projects have received funding totalling $523,200.

The initiative was created to provide a boost to local arts, culture and heritage projects benefiting the community.