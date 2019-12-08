City Awarding Nearly $44,000 in Art Grants
The City of Windsor has selected the latest recipients for its Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund Grant Program.
19 local projects will be sharing in $43,600.
Topping the list is $5,000 for a mural at the Ukrainian National Federation Hall on Ottawa St.
Since the grant program launched in 2014, 220 projects have received funding totalling $523,200.
The initiative was created to provide a boost to local arts, culture and heritage projects benefiting the community.