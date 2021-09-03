iHeartRadio
City bar listed as possible COVID-19 exposure point for second time in August

AM800-News-WECHU-Possible-Exposure-Point.jpg

Another date of possible COVID-19 exposure has been added for a nightclub in downtown Windsor.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it happened at Wild Child Nightlife at 527 Ouellette Ave. on Aug. 21.

Officials are asking anyone who attended the club from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Aug. 22 to get tested immediately and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the date of possible exposure.

The club was already listed as a possible exposure point on Aug. 15 along with Tequila Bob's - Primary Social Club was also listed last month with possible exposure on July 29 and July 30.

All three clubs are in the same block in downtown Windsor.
 

