City Begins Seven Year Tree Trimming Program

Windsor is embarking on a massive initiative to trim all city owned trees.

The project began earlier this month and it's expected to take seven years to trim the more than 70,000 trees across the city.

Manager of Forestry and Natural Areas Paul Giroux says this year, crews will focus on Wards 1, 2 and 4.

"We have four project areas happening at the same time in Wards 1, 2 and 4," he says. "People will see certified arborists working along the right of way and they won't be skipping trees. There's 70,000 trees here in the city along the right of way. So it's almost every tree in front of every house."

According to Giroux the trimming comes after a city-wide tree inventory was done over the past couple of years.

"We conducted a city-wide tree inventory over the spring and summer of 2019 and 2020 and we updated our complete tree inventory. So all our records. So that way they don't really have to make too many decisions on which tree is which, is this tree in decline or is this tree healthy?"

Giroux says any residents with questions are encouraged to call 311.

"A lot of people here in the city have a city tree in front of their house and if people have questions about ownership or they're not so sure exactly where the city land ends and where their property begins they can always call 311 and we can help them determine," he says.

Windsor's annual tree planting program is also underway which will see an additional 2,000 trees planted in city parks.

It's estimated it would cost more than $50-million to replace all of Windsor's urban forest which covers about 19 per cent of the municipality.

