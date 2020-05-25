City Bylaw Enforcement to Resume June 1

Windsor is giving fair warning to residents that bylaw enforcement will resume in the city on June 1.

Mayor Drew Dilkens made the announcement at Monday's council meeting stating bylaw officers have been busy dealing with complaints related to COVID-19, but have not been able to respond to things like dirty yards or illegal dumping.

Dilkens says administration has determined it's safe to put the officers back in the field.

"Administration and myself, we've been working to try and figure out appropriate mechanisms to restart certain services where safe to do so and where appropriate and as appropriate. We are just giving notice that as of June 1 bylaw enforcement will resume."

He says violators have been given time to clean up any infractions.

"Bylaw enforcement with respect to property standards, dirty yards, all of the things that people call 311 for. So that will be starting again on June 1. We will start publicizing that so everyone is given free and fair warning that we're ramping up that service again."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens speaks to the media in Council Chambers, October 30, 2019. (Kristylee Varley / AM800 News)

Dilkens says officers are now equipped to follow extra safety precautions.

"Bylaw has already been out for multiple weeks doing enforcement for social distancing and things like that. So they are properly equipped and trained in the current environment and they will be ramping up again with bylaw enforcement city wide."

Dirty yards lead the way for 2020 with 789 complaints coming into the 311 call centre as of the end of April.