City calling for volunteers to serve on agencies, boards and committees

The City of Windsor is putting out a call for volunteers to fill positions on a number of agencies, boards and committees.

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 18 to serve a four-year term on one of 13 different agencies, boards and committees.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.WindsorABC.ca or obtain a printed copy from the main lobby of City Hall, 350 City Hall Square West.

For more information, visit www.CityWindsor.ca or contact 311.

Standing Committee

Development and Heritage Standing Committee

- 3 citizens to deal with Planning Act matters only

- 5 citizens to deal with Heritage Act matters only

Note: The Development and Heritage Standing Committee meets the first Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. Meeting dates and times were previously approved by Council.

Agencies, Boards & Commissions

- Committee of Adjustment

- Property Standards Committee

- Roseland Golf and Curling Club Board of Directors

- Windsor Accessibility Advisory Committee

- Windsor Licensing Commission

- Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation

- Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation

- Windsor Police Services Board

- Windsor Public Library Board

- Windsor Utilities Commission

- YQG Board of Directors