City calling for volunteers to serve on agencies, boards and committees
The City of Windsor is putting out a call for volunteers to fill positions on a number of agencies, boards and committees.
Applications will be accepted until Nov. 18 to serve a four-year term on one of 13 different agencies, boards and committees.
Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.WindsorABC.ca or obtain a printed copy from the main lobby of City Hall, 350 City Hall Square West.
For more information, visit www.CityWindsor.ca or contact 311.
Standing Committee
Development and Heritage Standing Committee
- 3 citizens to deal with Planning Act matters only
- 5 citizens to deal with Heritage Act matters only
Note: The Development and Heritage Standing Committee meets the first Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. Meeting dates and times were previously approved by Council.
Agencies, Boards & Commissions
- Committee of Adjustment
- Property Standards Committee
- Roseland Golf and Curling Club Board of Directors
- Windsor Accessibility Advisory Committee
- Windsor Licensing Commission
- Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation
- Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation
- Windsor Police Services Board
- Windsor Public Library Board
- Windsor Utilities Commission
- YQG Board of Directors