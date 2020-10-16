City Cancels Bright Lights for 2020

The City of Windsor is cancelling Bright Lights for 2020.

The popular holiday lighting display at Jackson Park will be shelved this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with CTV Windsor, Parks and Recreation Executive Director Jan Wilson says the city did consult with the Medical Officer of Health.

"Unfortunately, with the situation and the restrictions we're under, we're not going to be able to present Bright Lights in the way we've been accustomed to over the last few years."

Wilson says a report is going to council on Monday to discuss alternative options such as partnering with city BIAs to "light up" different areas in the city.

"It's exciting to see what each of the BIAs might want to look at doing in their own areas. We're presenting ideas to council to see what they might be willing to do."

Other alternatives call for displays to be set up at city facilities including the atrium at city hall, the WFCU Centre and the atrium at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

The city has an operating budget of $592,000 for its holiday lighting program which includes Bright Lights.

Bright Lights ran last year from December 6 to January 7.

A section of Jackson Park closed in mid-November for festival set up.

— with files from CTV Windsor

Bright Lights at Jackson Park. January 4, 2019 (Courtesy of Holly Ing / Bell Media)