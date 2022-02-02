City closing recreational facilities until Thursday afternoon due to winter storm

The winter storm rolling through the region has prompted the City of Windsor to close a number of facilities.

According to a release, recreation facilities, community centres, museums and libraries will close Wednesday night and remain closed until 3:30pm Thursday afternoon.

The mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned for Thursday at Forest Glade Arena has been cancelled as well.

The city says the closures are to make sure crews can clear the sites for evening programming Thursday.

The latest information on closures can be found on the city's website or its social media accounts.