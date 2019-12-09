City Committee Approves Grant for Flex-N-Gate Expansion

An auto parts plant in Windsor is looking to grow.

Flex-N-Gate is planning to renovate and expand its plant on Ellis St. near Howard Ave.

The $3.2-million project will include a 12,500 square foot expansion plus renovating parts of the existing building.

The company has applied for a grant under the city's Economic Revitalization Community Improvement Plan.

On Monday, the Development Standing Committee approved the application.

Councillor Chris Holt sits on the committee and says it's great news for the city.

"Anytime we get applications under that CIP, it's exciting because we know it's building the local economy, building the local jobs," says Holt.

Holt believes the grants are making a difference.

"Getting that capital investment it's so imperative within the border, within the city so we'd love to see these things coming forward," says Holt.

The company would receive about $536,000 over a 10-year period from the city.

The grant is worth just under 17% of the company's investment.

Flex-N-Gate has also said the project would create an additional 112 new jobs and retain the existing 580 jobs.

The grant request now heads to city council for final approval.