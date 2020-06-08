City Committee Approves New Hotel Near Windsor Airport

Despite concerns from nearby residents, the city's Development Standing Committee has approved a proposed four storey hotel near the Windsor Airport.

As heard on AM800 news on Monday, the four storey hotel is expected to include 87 rooms and will be located at the corner of Baseline Road and 7th Concession.

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie said privacy issues have been raised the neighbourhood.

The project would also include a roundabout connecting to County Road 42.

The issue now heads to city council for final approval.