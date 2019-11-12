City Committee Approves Rezoning Application

Another step forward for a $250-million development in Windsor by the WFCU Centre.

On Tuesday, the city's Development Standing Committee approved the rezoning application for property on Lauzon Rd, McHugh St and Darfield Rd.

The lands were zoned industrial (former Lear site) but the committee gave the thumbs up to allow residential, commercial and institutional buildings on the 16.3 acre property.

The development is part of the Farhi Holdings project which calls for 101 single detached homes, three multiple unit condos on Lauzon Rd and four multiple unit condos on McHugh St.

Carl Tanner is a partner with Dillon Consulting.

His firm represents Farhi Holdings.

Tanner says it's an exciting mix use development.

"The Windsor market is still very strong and he has a desire to move ahead as quickly as possible," says Tanner. "You will see shovels in the ground next spring if not before and we're excited to bring this to fruition. It's nice to see a piece of former industrial property re-positioned for another use and this seems to fit perfectly with the neighbourhood."

He says the developer wants to get the project started.

"This took two and a half years in the making since I've been involved and probably another year and a half prior to that," says Tanner. "It's a matter of making sure we do it properly, that it's done in an efficient fashion so we can get the best possible result for the residents of the City of Windsor."

The project also includes two blocks for storm water management and commercial developments.

City council will now debate the zoning changes at its November 18th meeting.