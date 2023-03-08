City committee approves rezoning for 117 townhomes in east Windsor

One hurdle has been cleared to allow for the construction of a residential development in east Windsor.

During Monday's meeting of the city's development and heritage standing committee, members approved a rezoning and amendments to the official plan to allow for the construction of 117 townhomes, each with two storeys, near Beverly Glen Street and Florence Avenue.

An aerial view of a vacant piece of land at Beverly Glen and Florence Avenue in east Windsor. A developer has proposed building 117 townhomes on the site. (Image courtesy of the City of Windsor)

Ward 7 Councillor Angelo Marignani serves on the committee and the proposed development is in his ward, which he says fits in the environment of the other homes around it.

"It's the evolution of the city. You can see where the infrastructure comes, the homes follow. This is part of that growth," he says.

Marignani says he's really optimistic with what he sees with the nearby residents and developers.

"This proposed project at first had high rise buildings on it. But the residents and developers engaged each other and reached a compromise that satisfies everyone," he says.

The proposal also calls for two blocks for a greenway/utility corridor and the extension of Thunderbay Avenue and Ivanhill Avenue.

Marignani likes the idea of a greenway as part of the project.

"There is a sewer trunk in the area that will be taking water from there to one of our reservoirs, for that reason you can not build on top of it," he says. "The developers incorporated a green walk and we'd like to have that green walk lit up. Create a livable, walkable community in that area."

The rezoning request approved by the committee will go to the next meeting of Windsor City Council for final approval.