City committee approves taxi meter rate increase

The City of Windsor's Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee has approved an ask from the local taxi cab industry.

On Wednesday evening the committee unanimously approved a report which included a proposal, submitted by Vets Cab and Unifor Local 195, calling for a drop rate increase to $4.25 from $3.80.

That starting rate covers the first 105 meters.

The report indicated the taxi cab industry has experienced an operational impact increase of 24 per cent to date, since the last meter rate increase in 2015.

Also approved are increases related to the cost of waiting for a passenger, the mileage rate and trips to the U.S.

A trip across the border will now cost the meter rate, plus $12 CDN or $9 US, along with the tolls between Windsor and Detroit.