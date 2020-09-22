City Committee Grants Heritage Church Money for Much Needed Repairs

A 90-year-old church in Windsor is getting some help with some much needed repairs.

St. Peter's Maronite Catholic Church at 166 Tecumseh Rd. W. is at a risk of falling into disrepair due to water damage.

The building received a heritage designation in 2001 and the city's Development and Heritage Standing Committee has agreed to put forward just over $78,000 to help bring the church back to its former glory.

Councillor Chris Holt says it would be a shame to see the church have to close.

"This is probably my favourite building in the entire City of Windsor," he says. "To look at a lot of the images we saw and a lot of the deterioration, I think this is exactly what our community fund is for."

Holt calls structures, like the church, "incredibly important to our community and to our heritage."

"I've never set foot in the building, I'm not a parishioner, but it's one of the truly most striking structures in the entire city and I'm happy to move forward with the funding for this," he adds.

St. Peter's purchased the church from the Diocese of London back in 2001, but it has began to deteriorate rapidly in recent years.

The grant will cover roughly half of the $160,000 needed for the repair work.

The funds still need final approval from city council.