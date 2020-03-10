City Committee Hopes to Ban LED Strip Lighting on Commercial Buildings

WINDSOR — A Windsor committee hopes to put a stop to LED strip lighting on commercial buildings.

The city's Development Standing Committee has voted in favour prohibiting the lighting which was first raised by Councillor Chirs Holt last October.

He raised the issue after receiving several complaints from residents about the new trend of lighting that started to pop up at many local businesses.

Holt believes the lights are having a negative impact on the community.

"It does not meet our lighting standards," says Holt. "It does not meet the standards we impose up on new builds so why create, it behoves council to treat everybody equally. The committee agreed that prohibition is probably the fastest, easiest way to level the playing field and make our streets a little bit safer."

Administration presented the committee with three options; do nothing, regulate the lighting or prohibit the lighting.

The issue will now head to city council within the next six weeks for final approval.

Holt says if council votes in favour, businesses would have to remove the lights immediately.

If they are not removed, the city will issue an order to comply.