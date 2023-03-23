City committee set to review proposed bylaw against aggressive panhandling

A proposed bylaw aimed at addressing aggressive panhandling in Windsor is ready for review.

The proposed bylaw going before the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee is aimed at addressing aggressive, intimidating and dangerous panhandling practices.

If approved, it would give the city's bylaw enforcement officers tools to address such behaviours and issue fines, while also promoting education regarding available resources and services for those who are in a situation where panhandling is a necessity.

Under the proposed bylaw, the term aggressive applies to a manner that is likely to cause a reasonable person to be concerned for his or her safety or security, which could include involving threats or physical harm, by word, gesture, or other means, using abusive or intimidating language, soliciting while intoxicated by alcohol or drugs, or soliciting in a persistent or continuous manner.

Shelby Askin-Hager, Commissioner of Legal and Legislative Services for the City of Windsor, says an attempt to solicit somebody is fine, because panhandling is a protected expression under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"Once a person has expressed an unwillingness to give, you can't keep following them or asking. There are also certain places that are off-limits. Public transit, riding on or waiting for public transit, standing in a bank machine, things like that," she says. "The primary function of the roadway and the sidewalks are for the passage of pedestrians and vehicles, so we don't want to interfere with the safe use of those spaces."

Askin-Hager says they find the most success can come from working with the person committing the offence by helping them understand the problem and correct it.

"One of the things you really want to focus on is education. What you want is compliance, you want people to comply with terms of the bylaw. Sometimes the best way to do that is by educating and providing resources to allow them to comply with the bylaw," she says.

The call for a bylaw was raised by Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis as a way to address panhandling issues beyond the tools available to police, who can lay charges under the Ontario Safe Streets Act, which is targeted at aggressive solicitation.

The administration report says that between 2019 and 2022, 199 charges were laid under the Ontario Safe Streets Act by Essex OPP, Leamington OPP and Windsor police, with 177 of those charges laid by WPS alone.

Of the 199 charges, 111 were laid against someone with an address while 88 were against a defendant with no fixed address. 189 of those charges were unpaid according to the report.

Between 2019 and 2022, the 199 charges were laid against a total of 77 offenders, including 45 first-time offenders, 20 two-time offenders, four three-time offenders, two 18-time offenders and one person who received 30 fines.

The Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee meets at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

If approved by the committee, the bylaw would still need final approval from city council.