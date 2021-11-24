City committee to consider street light replacement policy

A proposed policy when it comes to the replacement of street lights goes before the City of Windsor's Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee today.

City Council had directed administration to develop a light-for-light policy for any future developments after agreeing earlier this year to replace decorative streets lights in the Southwood Lakes neighbourhood, with the price tag almost $2,000 to $4,000 more than the cost for a standard concrete post.

A report going to the the committee recommends a policy that would have the developer provide cash in lieu of the cost of one full replacement of the infrastructure.

The money would then by put into a reserve fund and used for any maintenance and future replacements. Once the cash in lieu funding was depleted, the maintenance and replacement costs related to any decorative lights would become the responsibility of the City.

Fred Francis, Windsor City Councillor for Ward One, says the city has agreed to a light-for-light replacement policy on existing lights, but a policy is needed moving forward.

"How do we ensure 30 years from now that the taxpayers aren't on the hook for replacing infrastructure that might be decorative infrastructure."

He says the policy that the committee will be dealing with will look at establishing a reserve fund with developers.

"That ensures money is placed on the onset of the development that the city can use in 10, 20, 30 years, to replace decorative infrastructure as part of that new development. Essentially, growth pays for growth."

Francis says he's sure the cost might be factored down to the customer.

"As long as all that is understood and people are willing to pay, I think that's a fair way of going about it, as opposed to 25 or 30 years going by and you have decorative features, and now they're being replaced by standard features and no one knew that was going to happen," he said.

The City of Windsor's Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.