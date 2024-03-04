City committee to discuss establishment of Friendship City policy

Looking to establish greater connection between Windsor and other cities around the globe.

The City of Windsor currently has a Twin City policy, but members of the Development & Heritage Standing Committee will receive a report on Monday about establishing a Friendship City policy.

The difference between the two is the latter would be more informal.

It would allow council, if the policy is approved at a later date, to consider city to city relationships that are less formal, don't require a formal agreement and would serve as a first step in establishing a formal Twin City bond.

Currently, Windsor has 12 twin cities but as the report lays out some of these Twin City/Sister City relationships have been inactive for some time.

Some examples listed of established Friendship City agreements include the City of Vancouver's, where they expire at the end of five years with an option to

renew.

The report states that kind of arrangement is something that could be beneficial to Windsor, as it serves as a mechanism for allowing relationships to have a natural conclusion if they're no longer active, or no longer share similar values.

Committee member Fred Francis, and former chair of the International Relations Committee, says the city is often contacted by other cities to form relationships but based on the current Twin City policy, some of those aren't feasible which is one reason for the Friendship City policy.

"Unfortunately you can't just build a Twin City or Sister City relationship, oftentimes it's people to people and has nothing to do with governments. So what we were able to find is a gap in the committee structure in that it's either Sister City or nothing," he said.

Francis mentioned the city of Arlington, Texas as having reached out about a potential partnership, with many others in the queue.

He applauded the leadership of current International Relations Committee chair Angelo Marignani for bringing forward the policy, so that they can look at strengthening ties and potentially creating future partnerships.

"Something that essentially get the ball rolling on a relationship, it's almost like an agreement can be brought forward between governments or people and it establishes a framework of partnership and friendship," Francis continued. "That we could review every five years, and if both parties want to continue, then we could continue and hopefully one day it evolves into the Sister City more formal relationship."

He says there are many potential benefits to establishing a policy, and having greater connection with other like-minded cities.

"Where governments can come together on economic grounds, on cultural grounds, or even on educational grounds and go 'hey listen, we have a lot in common, let's formulate a relationship'. Let's get our people communicating with one another, in the hopes that one day we can formally have a Sister City relationship that is far more entrenched, and much more long lasting."

Francis, who won't be at the meeting Monday due to a previously planned vacation, says he's looking forward to following the process and hopes council will formalize the policy at a later date.

The Development & Heritage Standing Committee meets Monday at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.