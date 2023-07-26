City committee to look at updating All Way stops policy in Windsor

A report is heading to the Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee on Wednesday regarding All Way Stops in Windsor.

Ward 2 councillor Fabio Constante used a council question of city administration back in November, asking for ways to make it easier to install All Way Stops in the city, but administration is actually recommending stricter rules when it comes to approvals.

The City of Windsor’s current All-way Stop policy doesn't reflect the latest criteria for all-way stops, as outlined in the Ministry of Transportation’s Ontario Traffic Manual - Book 5, Regulatory Signs which was in December 2021.

Administration is recommending adopting that All-way Stop Policy, which they say will provide a predictable roadway environment for drivers and pedestrians.

The report lists factors like poor stop compliance, rear-end collisions, speeding to make up for lost time from frequent stopping, slower emergency response and more noise and air pollution as reasons not to make it easier to install all-way stops.

Additionally, amending the warrant matrix to incorporate other factors such as petitions or school zones or lowering the warrant threshold is not recommended, as other effective tools and practices are available to deal with speeding or pedestrian safety

Constante says the guidelines from the province are just that, they're not binding and don't require that municipalities adopt all of the measures being proposed.

"But certainly they are guidelines and something we should look at," he continued. "But one of the challenges and the frustrations is the alternatives that are mentioned in the report to address speed calming, the implementation of those alternatives are not happening at rates that I think the public is expecting."

He says the implementation of alternatives like speed bumps, speed radar signs, narrowing streets, traffic circles and more have to happen in a more timely fashion if all way stops aren't going to be considered to address traffic calming.

Costante says they have traffic calming policies, expedited policies, and the looming Vision Zero report which will all have to be backed by council and with some budget.

"I can only speak for myself and what I hear from residents from time to time, about speed calming in our residential neighbourhoods especially around schools and sensitive areas where you've got a lot of young families. Most councillors, if not all councillors, are dealing with this city wide and so we're going to have to determine ways in which we can implement measures in a fashion that meets the community's expectations."

He says those decisions will have to be supported both by the capital budget and operations and maintenance.

Constante says beyond All Way stops, another big piece to the traffic calming discussions is how is the city designing roads and neighbourhoods to encourage more active transportation.

"And relieve some of the congestion on our streets, which causes some of these issues. So I think about transit, I think about cycling infrastructure, I think about things that we can do to encourage more pedestrian activity. And that's a big part of this as well, it's really about setting forward a very comprehensive vision that looks at speed calming measures that can be implemented in a timely fashion," he stated.

The Ontario Traffic Manual states that all way stops must not be used as a speed control device, and should only be considered for certain situations including:

- As an interim measure, where traffic control signals are warranted, but cannot be implemented immediately

- At locations having a high collision frequency where less restrictive measures have been tried and found inadequate

- As a means of providing a transition period to accustom drivers to a change in intersection right-of-way control from one direction to another

- with files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show