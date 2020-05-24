City Committee Votes to Decommission 16 Transit Windsor Buses

A city committee has approved the decommissioning of 16 Transit Windsor buses.

The city's Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee voted in favour of taking the buses on the streets.

Councillor Gary Kaschak sits on the committee and says the buses are being replaced with 19 new 40-foot models.

Kaschak says the city will try and sell the decommissioned buses.

"There's 19 new buses coming to the city of Windsor, upcoming so we had to decommission some old ones," says Kaschak. "We're going to try and sell them through government auctions and then if not, they'll end of in the scrap heap."

He says the new buses are low floor buses and fully accessible.

"It's really important for our transportation plan moving forward to keep adding new buses," says Kaschak. "This brings the average median age of our bus system down to about seven years old as well which is good news moving forward."

Windsor's Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak at a council meeting on December 17, 2018 (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)

Kaschak says the buses that are being decommissioned have been in service for "quite a while."

"Talking almost a million kilometres on the chassis, how it was explained," says Kaschak. "Some of them have had new engines, engine work, rebuilt engines along the way but almost a million kilometres on the chassis so they definitely served their propose, they've been around for a number of years."

Back in 2016, the city received just over $10-million from the federal government for transit infrastructure.

The new buses are expected to arrive before the end of the month.

Kaschak believes they'll be in operation for the beginning of July.

The average age for the city's transit fleet will also improve from 9.93 years to 7.34 years.