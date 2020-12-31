City Conducts 102 COVID-19 Checks

Week five results from the city's "proactive bylaw enforcement blitz" have been released.

The city says bylaw enforcement officers conducted 102 COVID-19 checks resulting in three warnings along with three pending charges.

The officers were following up on complaints relayed through 311.

The city began its proactive enforcement blitz on November 23 to ensure businesses had COVID-19 safety plans in place with signage evident and that they and patrons were ensuring physical distancing and mask usage.

Three charges were handed out in week four, while four charges were laid in week three, along with 22 in week two and 23 in week one of the enforcement blitz.