City Confident Windsor Airport Will Rebound After COVID-19

It's still too early to say what the financial impacts will be at the Windsor International Airport due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the city held a news conference discussing the impacts and how the airport will reopen.

CEO Mark Galvin says there are currently no commercial flights coming in or out of the airport.

Galvin says the airport has seen as many as 12 airplanes grounded in Windsor during the pandemic, with 35 of 46 airport staff members are currently laid off.

He believes only a limited number of flights will be offered when airlines start up again.

"I don't expect that when we start flying again, it's going to come down right to seven flights," says Galvin. "We're going to start with a couple of flights, and then they're going to gradually ramp up as the demand increases, and it really comes down to the demand."

He also says the airport might make masks mandatory similar to other airports.

"Pearson {International Airport} actually made them mandatory as of June 1," says Galvin. "There are some exemptions to that and I think they're relevant. We're looking at that as well in terms of a policy for masks and it really all comes down to making people feel a little more comfortable as there go from point A to point B."

Even though there are no flights right now, Galvin says the city is still generating a parking revenue for the grounded planes.

"We do get obvious other sources of revenue from the airport in terms of lease revenue," he says. "There's a number of leases that we have with private partners, and we do get lease revenue and we do get some additional revenue of miscellaneous sources. But obviously the bulk of the revenue that the airport generates is directly air side revenue in terms of landing fees and passenger facility fees."

Since 2015, the city has received a $1-million dividend annually from the airport, but according to Mayor Drew Dilkens that's expected to be slightly different this year.

The mayor also pointed out last week, aircrafts arrived in the city from the "boneyard" in Arizona. He said the flights were getting re-positioned.

Galvin says Porter Airlines plans to resume operations in late July while Air Canada is expected to start in September.

He adds increased cleaning has already taken place at the airport along with the installation of sneeze guards at all counters and more hand sanitization stations have been installed.

Galvin says personal protective equipment will also be made available for the airport's reopening.