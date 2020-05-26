City Considering Allowing Bonfires During COVID-19 Crisis

With more people staying home due to COVID-19 restrictions, one Windsor councillor is pushing for the city to allow backyard bonfires.

Gary Kaschak says several surrounding municipalities allow controlled fires, and he'd like the city to consider the same to give residents another entertainment option during the pandemic.

Kaschak says this is something people have been asking for.

"I have, as a councillor, had numerous requests to get this looked at in Windsor. Surrounding municipalities are allowed to do that after paying a permit fee. So I see a bit of a revenue structure here, and instead of people trying to sneak a fire in, they can do it legally now," he says.

Kaschak says, if approved, there would be a clear set of rules to follow.

"Have a contained fire in your backyard using proper wood, proper safety measures, only between certain times of the day and night that it would be allowed. I think it's a bit of a quality of life issue right now especially with going through a pandemic and maybe even further down the road," he says

Kaschak says, if done right, it could work in the city.

"I think if people are responsible, have a hose in the backyard next to their fire when it's going on and what not. Don't abuse the system and I think it can work from the city hall standpoint, the resident standpoint. I think it's a win-win for everybody in the big picture," he adds.

Administration will now prepare a report on costs associated with allowing bonfires within the city.

Council will discuss the matter when the report comes back later this summer.