City continues to discuss boarded up homes with Ambassador Bridge Company

Talks continue between the City of Windsor and the Ambassador Bridge Company around the future of boarded up homes in the west-end of the city.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says he went to Michigan last week to talk to representatives from the bridge company about the boarded up homes and vacant property owned by the bridge company in West Windsor.

Dilkens says there are a lot of moving parts but understands it's been hell for residents living in the area.

"These things unfortunately never happen at the speed that you'd wish they would happen and we're trying to resolve some of the issues that would allow us to find a positive pathway for that vacant land and the homes that are really unused and bringing down the value of other homes in that area," Dilkens said.

He says the city is working diligently to find a solution.

"We want to get this solved, we want to get this done and improve the lives for people who live in that area because we recognize the hell they've been through quite frankly," he continued. "It's not been pleasant for them at all."

Dilkens says both sides continue to talk.

"I would say that Matt Moroun, his dad passed away a couple years ago now, we got a good relationship in terms of communication and trying to sort things out. There are a lot of moving parts in play, so we got to find something that makes sense for the residents in the city, for the corporation of the City of Windsor."

In 2007, City Council put an interim control bylaw in place to prevent the demolition of homes in parts of the city to preserve the heritage district for Sandwich Town.

Back in 2017, some of the boarded up homes were demolished by the bridge company.

Those homes were demolished after the federal government issued a final permit supporting the bridge company's plan for a new privately funded span.

At that time, the federal government said the 87-year-old Ambassador Bridge needs to be replaced and Transport Minister Marc Garneau said the span is important to the economic well-being of the region, particulary the autmotive industry and for daily commuter traffic.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive