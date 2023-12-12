City council agrees to shift meeting start times to 10 a.m.

Council meetings will start much earlier in Windsor when the calendar shifts to 2024.

At their regular meeting on Monday, councillors voted in favour of bumping up meeting start times from the current 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. in the morning.

Administration was originally advocating for a 1 p.m. start time due to overtime challenges for staff, on top of alleviating added costs and ongoing challenges surrounding things like staffing, information technology and facilities departments.

The administration report argued that the change in start time would provide a safety net in terms of additional resources being readily available during regular office hours to troubleshoot technical issues and allow for the meetings to continue seamlessly.

The 10 a.m. piece was introduced by Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie as an amendment, which was what was passed at the end of a lengthy and contentious debate that included one submission from a member of the public.

It passed by a 6-5 vote, split by Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Ward 7 Councillor Angelo Marignani voted against, Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac voted in support, Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino voted in support, Ward 10 councillor Jim Morrison voted in support, Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante voted against, Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie voted against, Ward 5 councillor Ed Sleiman voted in support, Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis voted against, Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie voted in favour, and Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak voted against.

Dilkens says Windsor is a shift work city, so not everyone can show up no matter when they start the meetings, and they already have some committees that start at 9 a.m. during the week.

"How is it that all of these other cities in Ontario can engage with their public and start their meetings at 9:30 a.m., or 10 a.m., or 11 a.m., or 12 p.m., or 1 p.m. and still get the feedback of their community and integrate that in decision making. Why not try 10 a.m.? If it's an abject failure and it's not working, we can change the time," he said.

Francis says he heard a lot of feedback on the issue, and was really pushing for more consultation with the community before making a decision based on some of the comments residents made to him.

"If the public after a consultation process wants 1 p.m. or wants 10 a.m., if they want to meet at 3 a.m. in the morning, I'm here no problem, no questions. But we should get that direction from the people we serve. We shouldn't tell them, we should ask them," Francis stated.

Agostino talked about his calendar as a councillor when it comes to the rest of the week, and how much of their time is tied up in meetings, that making a change on Monday for council meetings wasn't a big issue.

"If we're going to have this conversation about making things run smooth for the public, to make sure that we have as many people in these seats as possible, why aren't we doing this on Saturdays? Right? We'll give everybody Monday off, come work on Saturdays. It's the perception, it's the feel, but the facts to me are people want to be engaged during the day. By the time 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. comes you've had your entire day."

Costante, much like Francis, spoke about the importance of consultation and says council chambers doesn't belong to council or administration, it belongs to the public.

"If we don't consult the public on something that is theirs, there is a fundamental flaw in this. We are an $800-million dollar corporation, but we are going to make a decision that could impact our engagement for $10,000 to $20,000 [in overtime costs]. This is a matter of process to me, it's not a matter of picking a time or looking at our schedules, this is a matter of process and the process is flawed," he stated.

The changes will go into effect as of the January 15, 2024, meeting of council.

Additionally, as part of the motion passed on Monday night, in-camera meetings will now follow public council meetings instead of taking place before.