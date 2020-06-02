City Council Approves Heritage Designation for Historic Walkerville Building

Windsor city council has unanimously approved a heritage designation for a historic building in the Walkerville area.

On Monday, the Walker Power Building was designated by council.

The building on Riverside Drive East at Devonshire Road was built in 1910.

Ward one city councillor Fred Francis voted in favour of the designation.

Francis says he felt comfortable voting for the designation after hearing from Mayor Drew Dilkens and councillor Chris Holt.

"The mayor and councillor Holt made it clear that the owners reached out to them and they seem to have no problem with it, so once I heard that then I had no issue moving forward as well," he says.

Francis says despite the designation, construction on the building can continue.

"Once everything is said and done, obviously follow the process of registering and placing it on the list for heritage protection, then the building will be listed and registered as a heritage site in the City of Windsor and there for protecting its historical significance," he says.

Francis says the transformation of the building is unbelievable.

"Certainly a lot of credit to the owners," he says. "They've stepped up, they've put their money where it was needed and they took the risk and the city was there to assist them the much as we could."

The building sat vacant for a number of years but is currently under going $10-millions in renovations.

It's being re-purposed to add ground floor retail space, restaurants and office space.

The current owners bought the building in 2016.

During construction, crews uncovered a railroad turn table dating back to 1887 and have since incorporated the find into the design.