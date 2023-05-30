City council approves motion to urge the government to finalize EV battery plant agreement

Windsor city council is standing in solidarity with the mayor to ask the federal government to finalize a deal to secure the entire NextStar electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant.

During Monday's meeting, mayor Drew Dilkens introduced a motion calling on the Trudeau government to act urgently in finalizing the agreement.

Council passed the motion unanimously.

The motion asks for the City of Windsor to call on the federal government to urgently finalize all remaining financial matters with the Stellantis LG group, allowing construction to continue in all facilities to ensure the successful completion of all committed components of the NextStar electric vehicle battery manufacturing facilities, including the modular assembly, battery cell production, and dedicated research and development facility.

The motion also asks to formalize the agreement, and end the state of uncertainty and stalemate that is threatening the future economic developments in Windsor, Ontario, and Canada.

The motion will be forwarded to the Government of Canada, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Province of Ontario, the Minister of Economic Development, local MP's and MPP's, and Vice President General Council for Stellantis.

The future of the EV battery plant has been uncertain after it was revealed in early May that negotiations over increased incentives had stalled between the federal government and Stellantis and LG Energy Solution.

When the $5-billion plant was announced in 2022, the site was intended to assemble both cells and modules in two different sections along with a research and development aspect, but the battery module production component is reportedly in jeopardy.

The automaker is exploring options for the plant which could include moving part of the planned operation to Michigan or elsewhere in the U.S.

The facility is estimated to bring in 2,500 direct new jobs.