City council approves new $3-million pool at Lanspeary Park

City council has voted unanimously to replace the aging Lanspeary Lions pool.

During Monday night's council meeting, many of the councillors expressed the need to upgrade the pool as it's a loved and valued amenity in the area.

Located on Langlois Avenue, the outdoor pool was closed this year as the liner inside the pool was past repair.

At this stage, $1-million has already been approved for the outdoor pool funds, however council is still trying to pull up to $2-million from upcoming budget's to put towards the pool and change rooms.

Ray Mensour, Commissioner of Community Services, says following the first round of the Lanspeary Park Master Plan Consultation, there were three amenities that the community wanted to stay.

"The outdoor rinks, the sheltered gazebo, as well as the outdoor swimming pool. So, the consultation that just concluded last month included that. We will be doing a second round of consultations regarding the park as a whole but the pool was one amenity that the public valued."

Ward 4 Windsor City Councillor, Chris Holt says that the pool is loved, and wants the redevelopment done quickly.

"The idea that we could go a season, let alone without it period is just untenable. So, I'm really hoping that we can move forward as speedily as possible, go forward with the redevelopment and reinstallation of the pool."

Rino Bortolin, Ward 3 Windsor City Councillor says getting rid of the pool shouldn't be a discussion.

"Neighbourhood amenities are just way too precious to consider cutting them. This is a pool that the problem was the line ups outside more so than attendance figures, and so it's a well used amenity."

The second round of the Lanspeary Park Master Plan Consultation will take place once the designs are finished regarding the pool and change rooms in the next two months.