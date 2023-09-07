City Council approves one-time increase to alley maintenance budget

City council has approved a one-time funding increase to address alley maintenance in Windsor.

During Tuesday evening's meeting, council approved a report recommending the current alley maintenance budget be doubled for the rest of the year.

The city spends approximately $200,000 annually to maintain paved alleys, only allowing for one or two paved alleys to be repaired annually.

Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie has been pushing for improvements to the city's paved alleyways, noting that it's one of the main complaints he receives from people in his ward.

He says people have raised concerns to him that some of the alleyways have not been maintained, have potholes, lack lighting or need safety improvements.

According to a report from administration, the city maintains 147 kilometres of paved and unpaved alleyways which are in various conditions.

Council also asked administration to develop a permanent funding model to increase spending on alley maintenance that could be considered during 2024 budget deliberations.