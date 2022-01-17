City council approves small business supports to counteract COVID-19 restrictions

Windsor council has approved a slate of supports for small businesses impacted by the latest COVID-19 restrictions and closures.

A report before council on Monday outlined similar measures as those put in place at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Council gave its full support to the changes which include waiving fees for outdoor patios, increasing parking limits and deferring the collection of business licence fees and property taxes.

The measures will cost the city roughly $160,000 which will be added to its 2022 COVID-19 pandemic costs which are expected to be covered by upper levels of government.

The province is also offering up to $10,000 to business owners to help weather the storm.