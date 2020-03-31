City Council Approves Third Retail Pot Shop

With Windsor's first retail cannabis store officially opening over the weekend, another is looking to set up shop in the city.

On March 25, city council approved an application for a third pot shop in Windsor.

Sessions Windsor is looking to put a retail store in the Union Square Plaza at 650 Division Rd. near Devonshire Mall.

"I think it's a good place there. It's not congested. It's away from a lot of traffic, a lot of people and a lot of children and young people. I think it will fit perfectly," says Councillor Ed Sleiman, who voted in favour of the application.

He says there's no schools or parks nearby.

"It makes a lot of sense and I know when the health unit did the analysis it said it was more than 500-feet from any residential neighbourhood which is good. That's what we're looking for."

Sleiman says council is expecting many more applications in the near future.

"I believe there will be a lot more applications," he says. "At the very beginning, actually, I opposed the cannabis, but the trend everywhere in Canada is they just want to have more stores. People want to have the choice to do what they want if they want to buy it."

The matter now heads to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario for licensing approval.

The city's first legal pot shop, J Supply Co. at 545 Ouellette Ave, opened its doors to the public Saturday morning.

The second shop to be approved, ShinyBud Cannabis Co., will be located at 7833 Tecumseh Rd. E. near Lauzon Rd. — no word yet when it's expected to open.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi