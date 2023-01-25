City Council asked to approve nearly $2.8-million in CIP grants for three projects

Windsor City Council will consider three new community improvement plan grant applications worth nearly $2.8-million when they meet this coming Monday.

The applications cover grant money to develop land for an auto parts supplier to the NextStar electric vehicle battery plant, work on a brownfield site in downtown Windsor to make way for two 20-storey mixed-use buildings, while the other is for restoration and beautification improvements to the exterior of the building in the Ford City neighbourhood.

Community Improvement Plan or CIP grants are used to develop a framework to encourage rehabilitation and revitalization of public areas. A CIP allows a municipality to provide financial incentives designed to stimulate building and property improvements, redevelopment and new development in a specific area.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the reality is that if you don't have these types of tools, you're at the whim of the developer in terms of what risk they're willing to take.

Dilkens says not every municipality has these tools, but they have been very aggressive applying for these tools and they don't give the money away unless construction actually happens.

"Yes we may forego property tax for up to 10 years on certain properties but from Year 11 to Year 100, that property would be paying property tax to the City of Windsor. It would be net, very positive for the city, it would put us in a great position," he says.

Passa Associates Architects rendering of the exterior design of 'Green Towers' project at 777 Goyeau St. E. near Elliott Street in Windsor. (Image courtesy of Passa Associates Architects)

Dilkens says the projects that CIPs help drive forward are limitless, including an application to develop two 20-storey mixed use buildings at the corner of Goyeau Street and Elliott Street at the site of a former car dealership.

The ground floor would contain over 5,000 square feet of commercial space, and the towers would contain over 540 new residential dwellings.

"While this proposal is currently seeking site plan approval, administration is recommending that the development group be awarded funds through the Brownfield Rehabilitation Grant Program to undertake works associated with soil and groundwater standards, anticipated to cost about $62,000," says Dilkens. "Moving forward on this application would help unlock millions of dollars in investment and increase the availability of urban housing stock."

Dilkens says when the two towers are built, that will be in excess of a $100-million investment.

"Small support but if realized to full potential could really have a huge impact. If you think of what that would mean by way of property tax to the City of Windsor, what that would mean for the businesses downtown to have that many more people living downtown and the beautification of the area as well," he adds.

The Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre, at 1367 Drouillard Rd., has applied for nearly $32,000 in grants through the Main Streets CIP and Ford City CIP programs.

Funds would go towards replacement, restoration and beautification improvements to the exterior of the building. The municipal contribution would help leverage over $113,000 in private sector investments in this facility to improve the exterior of the building and the open space seating area.

The biggest application is from Dongshin Motech (DS C&K), a major parts supplier for the NextStar Energy electric vehicle (EV) battery plant.

Through the Economic Revitalization CIP program, DS C&K would be eligible for an estimated total grant value of approximately $2.7 million as part of their plan to invest over $32-million towards the construction of their manufacturing facility near Windsor International Airport.

When complete, this plant will be a key supplier of aluminium casings to the NextStar Energy EV battery plant and create over 200 new local jobs.