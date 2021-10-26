City council finalizes 'Windsor Works' plan

The final pieces are now in place to get the city's "Windsor Works" plan rolling.

On Monday, council approved the report which takes a deep dive into how Windsor can capitalize on its current manufacturing strengths while developing new economic sectors through diversifying its economy.

Councillor Rino Bortolin says the city has put aside $3-million to be used over the next two to three years to help implement the plan.

He says administration has come up with a game plan moving forward.

"If we want to see a lot of these items actually come to fruition, we need to staff them and we need to put the resources behind it," he says. "I'm very optimistic based on the report that we saw in front of us and I think that we're going to see a lot of things slowly come to fruition and slowly come out as part of the bigger plan overall."

Bortolin says economic development will be a focus.

"Using the $3-million that we get set aside, they used that budget and they came to us with the immediate next steps and some low hanging fruit," says Bortolin. "Some of those included actually creating a couple of positions in the economic development office. A lot of municipalities have staff as big as 30 or 40 people in their economic development office and we have one."

He believes this will be money well spent.

"Cutting a shift at Stellantis has put the entire community on pins and needles," he says. "If we want to diversify the economy, we want other sectors. If we want people coming with white collar jobs, if we want other jobs that revolve around arts and culture, we need to make the proper investments and we need to work in the right direction to actually get there."

The "Windsor Works" report, first presented to council in February, was put together by United Kingdom based consulting firm Public First.

A link to the full report can be found on the city's website.