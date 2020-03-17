City Council Green Lights Windsor's Second Pot Shop

Windsor council has given the green light for another retail cannabis store in the city.

At a special meeting Tuesday, council unanimously approved the plan for a shop at 7833 Tecumseh Rd. E. near Lauzon Rd. to be known as the ShinyBud Cannabis Co.

Gary Kaschak is the councillor for the ward and says the location meets all the requirements needed.

"That corner, it's pretty close to a lot of people and a lot of businesses. I feel that it checks most of the boxes that we're looking for as far as building-wise, parking, set backs away from schools, addiction centres and what not. So I think it's a good step moving forward and, obviously, my council colleagues feel the same with the way the vote went."

He says the building used to be a restaurant.

"It was a former restaurant many years ago. It's been closed for a few years, but it looks like it has been going through some renovations and what not. I like the fact that it's set back from the road somewhat and it's has about 12 parking spaces. It's a little inconspicuous which is kind of nice, I think, in the big picture."

Kaschak says the majority of residents he's spoken to are in favour as well.

"Eighty percent were positive. They were for it. They felt that the decision has been made by the federal government that it's legal and now it's time to move forward. In that area there's a beer store, wine store, liquor store and cigarette store all within 100 or 150-metres. So it's Canada moving forward."

The owner must now be approved for a license through the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario before the business can open.

This is the second pot shop to be approved by Windsor council.

The first, J Supply Co. at 545 Ouellette Ave, is expected to be open by March 27 — there's no word yet if the opening will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi