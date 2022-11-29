City council greenlights $100-million towards transit projects

Windsor City Council has voted to make a significant investment in transit locally.

Councillors had a decision to make on Monday night over funds earmarked through an Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan (ICIP) Grant Application.

About $71-million will come from the federal and provincial governments through the ICIP grant, while the City will put up the remaining $29-million.

The reason for having to make a firm decision on Monday night was due to the timeline for the funding being bumped up from March 2024 initially to November 30, 2022.

Council voted 9-2 in favour of the recommendation from administration, which was to put the money towards Transit Support Projects instead of an option that included funding a new transit garage.

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie and Ward 2 councillor Fabio Constante voted against.

The cost for building a new garage is approximately $190-million, compared to the preliminary estimate of $40-million, which was noted in the 2019 Transit Master Plan according to administration reports.

Some projects that will be now be funded include automated fair collection systems, new bus stops and shelter upgrades, some terminal upgrades, replacing equipment at the existing garage, and the replacement of 34 aging diesel and hybrid buses with new fuel-efficient Hybrid Electric Vehicles over a period of four years.

The cost for building a new garage is approximately $190-million, compared to the preliminary estimate of $40-million, which was noted in the 2019 Transit Master Plan.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says moving forward this way won't jeopardize the Master Plan and will benefit users.

"Not a single person who uses the system will see a single improvement because we have a larger building to park the buses and fix the buses at the end of the day," he continued. "The stuff we're approving here tonight will actually be stuff the users see and benefit from on a daily basis."

McKenzie says it was a challenging debate due to the duress to make decision given the timeline for the ICIP funds being moved up, but believes that somewhere down the road Windsor will need the garage and will have to pay more for it when that time comes.

"We have one of the worst transit systems in the province of Ontario, and we all know this. The way forward is that Master Plan and we've decided to take a critical piece of it and punt it this evening. I think it's a mistake for the financial reasons I outlined in my comments," he said.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis says governing cannot be an all or nothing endeavour, and he's choosing to view this as a positive outcome.

He says it isn't everything they wanted, but they're limited by the resources they have and grant resources.

"I highly doubt anyone around the table is going to ask for a friendly amendment to reconfigure the capital budget to the tune of $190-million to move forward with this garage expenditure because they know that would decimate our road and sewer repair budget. That's not to say that this project will never happen, it's just to say that it won't happen now."

Costante says transit is extricably tied to planning for where the city is moving, from economic development, to achieving climate goals, and helping build a more inclusive and equitable city.

"Transit's a fundamental pillar. So the paradox here, and the unfortunate part for me here is, we are approving a record investment. But in my view it doesn't move the needle to the end user in a material way. It doesn't move the needle on actual service delivery in our community," he said.

In a presentation given prior to the vote, Activate Transit Windsor Essex recommended that City Council vote in favour of the new garage arguing many parts of the Transit Master Plan will have to be re-evaluated if it isn't built.

As part of the projects approved, administration will also re-evaluate the Transit Windsor Master Plan in order to determine the improvement in services that can be provided

without expanding the garage and fleet capacity.