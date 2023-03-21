City council interested in allowing spirits on Windsor grocery store shelves

Windsor city council is on board with a proposed pilot project to have some spirits on grocery store shelves.

On Monday, council approved a request from Spirits Canada to participate in a project that would allow spirits to be sold next to wine and beer in grocery stores.

"Spirits Canada is saying, we want to add and have our piece of the pie here can we look at a pilot project they're asking the Ontario government can we look at a pilot project in Windsor that would allow us to sell certain spirits next to those wine and beer sales in grocery stores," says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens believes Windsor was approached because of his distillery history, having North America's largest distillery.

He says Windsor would love to be a host for the pilot project.

"If they can get this pilot project off the ground and see how it impacts sales at the LCBO and the other distribution channels, see if it makes sense, test it out and see whether it's something that should be made permanent," says Dilkens. "Council last night said we want to be part of this and certainly we agree to allow Windsor to be a host if the Ontario government wants to move forward with it."

The provincial government still needs to approve Spirits Canada's request before the pilot project moves forward.

According to the province's website, there are roughly 450 grocery stores across the province that can sell beer and cider.

About 225 of those also sell wine.

Grocery stores in Ontario began selling beer in late 2015.