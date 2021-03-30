City Council Lends Support to Windsor Salt Expansion

Windsor council has given its support to an expansion at Windsor Salt.

The company's evaporation plant at 30 Prospect Ave. can only sustain production for another 5 to 10 years without access to additional salt reserves.

Councillor Kieran McKenzie says Windsor Salt has been in the city since 1893 and will be here for years to come.

"When I travel and I see the Windsor Salt brand in the communities all over the world, quite frankly, it's a prideful moment for me to see it on grocery shelves. Almost embedded in their corporate ethos is a really strong sense of giving back to the community," he says.

Councillor says Jo-Anne Gignac says before anything is finalized Windsor Salt will come back to council.

"Anything that would expand the mining operations under city owned property would certainly be highlighted as we moved forward and we can look to quite an extensive timeline here in bringing this next portion to fruition," says Gignac.

Councillor says Fabio Costante says it's important to secure the future of the mine.

"Let's continue to work together and find solutions that accomplish the goals of Windsor Salt who is a big employer in our community, but also recognizing that they're operating in our city and we have residents living in our city and we want to do this in the most environmentally efficient way," says Costante.

Roughly 100 people work at the evaporation plant which uses water to extract salt from 1,200 to 1,500 feet below the surface.

With support from city council, the company will now start the application process with the province.

According to Windsor Salt officials, the expansion application could take years.

The company expanded 400-feet further into the ground at its Ojibway Mine at a cost of $60-million back in 2018.

