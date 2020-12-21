City Council Opts to Keep Lanspeary Park Outdoor Rink Closed

The opening of the outdoor rink at Lanspeary Park will be delayed for at least 28 days.

City council voted in favour of the delay during its Monday meeting.

As heard on AM800 on Sunday, the rink was slated to open Monday afternoon with a limit of 25 skaters at a time under COVID-19 restrictions.

Councillor Gary Kaschak voted in favour of the delay and says he'd love to see it open, but it's just not possible.

"We're trying to encourage people to get out of the house during the pandemic, get away from the TV and computers. But of course things have really changed here in the last couple days with the announcement from the provincial government, from the Premier that the whole province is going into a lockdown. So it didn't really make sense to open it up."

Kaschak says he received a number of complaints from residents against the opening.

"All of the calls and emails that I got were against it. They were saying we're in a lockdown, we're in a pandemic situation and I think the telling thing was that we were allowing 25 people to be on the ice. That's where a lot of people were upset with it."

He says he's hoping to get back to some normalcy in the new year.

"We've got to try to get these numbers down. The COVID numbers are just too high and hopefully this lockdown, which seems to be proven in other areas of the world, will work here and accomplish what we're trying to do."

Kaschak adds the city had first decided to open the outdoor rink about two weeks ago when COVID-19 case counts were slightly down in the region, but with the surge keeping the ice closed is the best option.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi