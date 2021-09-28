City council seeking federal help to curb noise caused by helicopters

City council has agreed to take resident concerns about helicopter noise over Windsor neighbourhoods up the chain.

Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac brought the issue forward after receiving complaints from her constituents about an increased number of helicopters flying along Riverside Drive and the Riverside area.

Gignac says the culprit appears to be a tourist operation out of Detroit, and while the noise can be overwhelming at times, the flights are permitted under Canadian Aviation Regulations.

As the issue falls under federal jurisdiction, council is now asking local MPs to address the situation.'ll ask for help from our two MPs."

Gignac says she's not looking to stop the tours, but the flight path needs to be adjusted.

"Hopefully we can move forward with a plan to make sure that, even if these helicopter flights continue into the fall, that we can get some relief from them crossing into Canadian airspace and proceeding so low over people's homes and yards," she says.

Gignac says she's heard from residents in other wards as well.

"These have been people complaining considerably throughout the summer because it really is annoying when you have a low flying helicopter over your yard during the summer when you're entertaining family at barbecues, when you're trying to sit out in your yard," she says.

Gignac says more complaints from residents have piled up since the story originally aired on AM800 Monday.

Under the Canadian Aviation Regulations, flights are allowed as long as the altitude of the helicopter is 500 feet from any person, vessel, vehicle or structure.

With files from Rob Hindi